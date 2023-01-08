Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSM stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $23,130,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $19,415,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $17,267,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

