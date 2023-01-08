Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. 85,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.