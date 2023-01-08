QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 5.4 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

