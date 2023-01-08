QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,359,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

