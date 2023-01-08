Quantfury Token Trading Up 1.4% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00051783 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $88.86 million and $7,557.53 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.79020647 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,735.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

