Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,014.57 and $181,038.63 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00042542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00238801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,031.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.