QUINT Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $3.03 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00007694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

