Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $3.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

