Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.46 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.01558242 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008219 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018431 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033316 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.01777300 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

