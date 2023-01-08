Raymond James Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

