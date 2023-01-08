ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.14 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $1,874.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00450759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

