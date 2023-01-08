Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,193 shares during the period. TechTarget accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 83.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $231,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

TechTarget Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 255,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.