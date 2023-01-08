Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,407,000. Chart Industries makes up 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 72.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Chart Industries by 55.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 85,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $121.95. 782,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,864. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

