Redwood Investments LLC Sells 101,332 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,332 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,967. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

