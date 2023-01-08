Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

