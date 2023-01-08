Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

