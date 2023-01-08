Regis Management CO LLC Has $44.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $44,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.