Regis Management CO LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 160.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IYR opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.