Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

