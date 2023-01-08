Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.50 ($17.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

