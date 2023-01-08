Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Repsol Stock Performance
Shares of REPYY opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.