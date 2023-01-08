Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.04 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $88.04 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018592 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.087749 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,221,224.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

