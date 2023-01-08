Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.04 million and $991,390.05 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.087749 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,221,224.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

