Ribbon Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $409,075.44 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $54.83 million and $409,075.44 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

