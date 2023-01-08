Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $763,949.13

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $763,949.13 and $17,848.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

