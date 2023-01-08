Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $746,879.56 and approximately $15,364.24 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

