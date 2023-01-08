Riverview Trust Co Acquires 166 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

