Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
SIVB stock opened at $245.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
