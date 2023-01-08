Riverview Trust Co Has $97,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

