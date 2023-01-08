Riverview Trust Co Invests $36,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

