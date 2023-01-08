Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

