Riverview Trust Co Purchases 182 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

