Riverview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

