Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

