Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as low as C$2.26. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 41,566 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$191.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

