Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,349.32 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,349.32 or 0.07964560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $232.79 million and $14.00 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,525 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,343.48510805 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6,266,845.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

