Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.52 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

