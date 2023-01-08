Round Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $2.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $8.70 or 0.00051246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00432970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01461646 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.75 or 0.30581507 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

