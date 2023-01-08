RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $22,985.09 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $17,164.93 or 1.00187985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $59.15 million and approximately $22,985.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00465782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00911601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00118254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00611114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00254100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://rsk.co."

