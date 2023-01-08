Rune Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Rune has a market cap of $26,440.42 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34769759 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

