Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,004 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

