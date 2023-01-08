Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys 800 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 5.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMH traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.67. 3,502,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average is $210.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $314.82.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
