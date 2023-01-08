SafeMoon Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $109.70 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,998,180,445,113 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

