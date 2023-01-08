Saltmarble Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for about $14.44 or 0.00085257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $701.85 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 14.41626268 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,130,892.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

