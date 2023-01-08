Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.