Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Holdings Lowered by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

