Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SES. TD Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

