Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

REGN stock opened at $737.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

