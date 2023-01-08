Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.