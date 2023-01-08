Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day moving average is $297.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

