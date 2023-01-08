Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $553.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.